Fitness centers wait for green light to re-open

We are now entering week eight since fitness centers were forced to close in Ohio due to the pandemic.

There's still no date as to when they can re-open.

Simply put at LiveFIT in Perrysburg the owner wants a re-open date to work toward and a clear outline of what's expected once the gym is allowed to be back in business.

LiveFIT is a private personal training facility in Perrysburg. Both adult and youth fitness programs are offered.

Owner Jen Bruns says she employs 12 people and about 200 members work out here.

"Not only do we miss the working out, but we miss that community aspect of getting to see all of these people day in and day out," said Bruns.

Kam Warner misses her gym family.

"I was here between 5-6 times a week and going to nothing for how many weeks are we on now has been a huge impact mentally and of course physically because I'm certainly regressing," said Warner. She's been a member for about five years.

Bruns says individual payment plan options were given out since the closure, but this week all member fees were frozen.

"We did not expect it to go this long at all. Originally I think it was three weeks or so and then we had the thought that they led us to believe May 1. It was a possibility and then now we're still unsure," said Bruns.

"More devastating news because certainly not giving us very much hope that this will come back online," said Warner.

Larger gyms like Planet Fitness proactively froze all memberships when clubs closed and members will not be charged any fees during this time.

“The safety of our team, members and community is our top priority and we are working closely with our local franchisees to determine a reopening date with that in mind. We look forward to welcoming our members back soon," said McCall Gosselin, Planet Fitness SVP of Communications.

Even when fitness centers are given the green light, things will be different at LiveFit.

There will be smaller class sizes, no more sharing equipment, and stricter sanitizing policies to name a few changes.

"I wouldn't even be opposed to wearing a mask if I needed to just so I could get back to the regular workout schedule that I was accustomed to," said Warner.

LiveFit Facebook Live sessions and virtual classes have made at home workouts accessible, but certainly not the same.

"It's just all devastating and sad to think about and just I don't want this to be our new normal. I'm tired of that," said Warner.

"We just wish and hope that we can re-open soon. Especially, you know, we're laying out ways to make it safe for our employees as well as our clients," said Bruns.