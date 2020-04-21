Five additional COVID-19 testing sites to be set up in Toledo

Local officials announced five new COVID-19 testing sites which will open in the near future.

The sites are:

• RITE AID: Free drive-thru testing is available at the 7225 Airport Highway location through the end of May. Customers must have an appointment. Eligible populations include healthcare facility workers with symptoms, patients 65 years of age and older with symptoms, patients with underlying health conditions with symptoms, and first responders with symptoms. You can get pre-screened and set up an appointment by using riteaid.com.

• NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH ASSOCIATION: Drive-thru and walk-up testing is available at two locations through NHA. Beginning on April 27, tests will be available at Nexus Healthcare Center at 1415 Jefferson Ave. or Navarre Park Family Care Center at 1020 Varland Ave. The Varland Ave. site will have Spanish speakers available. Eligible populations include anyone with COVID-19 symptoms living in these zip codes: 43602, 43604, 43605, 43606, 43607, 43608, 43609, 43610, 43611, 43620 and parts of 43528. You must have an appointment. To be pre-screened and get an appointment for either location, call 419-214-5700.

• KROGER: Drive-thru testing sponsored by Kroger will take place at Metroparks Hawkins Farmhouse, 5434 W. Bancroft Street. Free testing will run from April 23-April 25. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is eligible for a test. You must have an appointment. You can get pre-screened and set up an appointment by visiting krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.

• WALMART: Drive-thru testing sponsored by Walmart will take place at Metroparks Hawkins Farmhouse, 5434 W. Bancroft Street. Free testing will run from April 29 through the end of May, or as demand requires. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is eligible for a test. You must have an appointment. You can get pre-screened and make an appointment at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.