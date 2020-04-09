Five people arrested during large gathering on N. Ontario

Toledo Police responded to a large fight and crowd assembled in the area of 800 block of N. Ontario early Thursday morning.

Units had responded already to the area numerous times about the large crowds. During Thursday morning's incident, there were approximately 200 people blocking the street and sidewalks.

The group was given numerous orders to disperse, according to police. However, the group responded with screaming and yelling.

Five people were arrested and charged with violating the order of the Toledo Lucas County Health Department and riot.