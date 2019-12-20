Five years later: family pleads for answers in unsolved murder case

Five years ago 56-year-old Isaac King was shot and killed in Toledo.

The murder happened in the driveway of his home on the 400 block of Danberry.

While the case is still unsolved, his family refuses to give up.

Family feels police have forgotten. But they haven't and say they won't.

King's loved ones are pleading someone will come forward with answers.

Every year on the anniversary of his death, they gather together at a candlelight vigil.

Christmas is hard for this family.

"We have to deal with the memories of losing our brother right before Christmas," said his sister, Siti Dotson.

Just five days before the holiday they lost their father, brother, and friend. They call him "Ike."

"It's hard dealing with your oldest brother getting killed and you not knowing who did it and we just want closure," said his brother, Marcus King.

Many of them ran to the scene after the murder. Ike was shot in his driveway.

"We have a hard time trying to figure out who would shoot him five times in the back like this getting out of his car," said his sister, Tamar Dotson.

"Of course it's a memory you'll never forget, seeing your loved one laying there on the ground. I mean it's hard," said Siti.

The family has countless questions and has gotten few answers over the years.

"Why would he have to die a violent death when he wasn't violent person?" wonders Siti.

13abc previously reported a witness claimed to see a dark Chevy Impala leave the scene.

"There's not one day that goes by that I don't think about my brother," said his sister, Starla King.

"I know I can't get him back, but I'd do anything to have closure," said his son, Andre Autman.

As they lean on each other, holding candles and sharing memories, they hope someone will come forward with information to help solve the case. The family is offering a $10,000 reward.

"Whether it's something small that you think may not be anything, that might be the little piece of the puzzle that the detectives need," said Siti.

13abc checked in with Toledo police Friday and we were told there are no updates in the case. In the past, detectives have asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.