Florida man crashes into bar to steal Dr. Pepper, deputies say

It didn’t matter that Re-Rack Sports Bar was closed when Gavin Lee arrived Friday morning.

Deputies in Bay County said Lee wanted a Dr. Pepper and he wasn’t going to be denied. Lee allegedly rammed his Ford F-250 into the business’ front window, then climbed inside.

Once inside, he dug into a cooler and satisfied his craving for Dr. Pepper, deputies said.

Authorities told WMBB that Lee didn’t immediately flee. Instead, he reportedly sat at a table and finished his soda.

Investigators said Lee had a handgun in his pocket when they found him, so he’s facing an armed burglary charge.

