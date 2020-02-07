Flu cases hit season-high in Ohio

The Ohio Department Health announced Friday that the number of new influenza-related hospitalizations last week was the highest for the 2019-2020 flu season.

A total of 832 people were newly hospitalized from Jan. 26-Feb. 1, an increase of mroe than 36 percent over the previous week.

The full report can be found here.

An 11-year-old girl from Lake County died earlier in the week, the second pediatric death of teh flu season. Adult flu deaths are not reportable, but Ohio has reported 4,465 total influenza-related hospitalizations to date this season.

Flu spreads from person to person via droplets from coughing, sneezing, or close contact. Symptoms typically start one to four days after a person is exposed. Those symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, and tiredness.

In addition to a flu shot, prevention of the flu and other infectious diseases by taking these precautions:

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth after touching objects – this is how germs are spread.

• Practice good habits like disinfecting surfaces, getting plenty of sleep, and managing stress.

Learn more about the flu and precautions to take at the Ohio Department of Health website.