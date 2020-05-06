180th flyovers salute work at metro Toledo hospitals

The 180th Fighter Wing based at Toledo Express Airport is saluting Ohio healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel, as a small thank you for helping to keep Ohioans safe.

This afternoon four fighter jets in formation, passed over several hospitals in the metro area with workers outside on a quick break looking up at the sky. Tomorrow the 180th will fly over Bowling Green, Findlay, Sandusky, Fremont, Lima, Dayton and Cincinnati.

All of these flyovers are part of the normal routine. The wing says, "The 180th FW strives to be good stewards of our taxpayer dollars. This is exactly why we are doing our flybys, over a several day period, so that we can tie them in with our daily training missions. All flybys will be conducted on the way to and from our regularly scheduled training missions as not to incur any additional costs."

Here's the schedule for tomorrow, May 7th:

10:30 - 11:00 a.m.

Cincinnati

1:45 - 2:05 p.m.

Lima, Findlay, Bowling Green

2:00 - 2:15 p.m.

Sandusky, Fremont

2:00 - 2:20 p.m.

Dayton, Wright-Patterson AFB, Springfield, Springfield ANGB