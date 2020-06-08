Food bank teams up with Walt Churchill's Markets to change lives

The need for help with basic things, like putting food on the table, continues to grow in our region. The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank has seen a significant increase in its numbers because of the pandemic. But there's a simple way you can help out.

There's campaign underway that allows you to help your neighbors in need, and support a locally-owned business at the same time. All you have to do is round up your bill when checking out at the two Walt Churchill's Markets. So if your bill comes to $25.50, It's rounded up to $26. And a small donation will go a long way.

Jill Flaczinski is the assistant store manager at the Maumee Walt Churchill's Market.

"We make it easy. You come in and you round up your purchase. Even if it is just a penny, it all adds up. People think it is insignificant, but I can tell you it is not. You can also give more than rounding up to the nearest dollar if you would like. We are able to raise a lot of money with small amounts of change," says Jill.

The food bank provided more than five million meals around the region last year. But because of the pandemic,the need for help has jumped by nearly 25%.

Barbara Hofstetter is the head of human resources for the food bank.

"I've always known how generous people are in our community, but I never understood it as deeply as I have over the last few months. During the pandemic we've seen just how much people want to give back and help others. I now have an even deeper passion, love and understanding of my community," says Barbara.

The campaign runs through June 21st at the Walt Churchill's Markets in both Maumee and Perrysburg.