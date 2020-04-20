Food drive at Dave White Chevrolet

At Dave White Chevrolet in Sylvania, the car lot is filled with cars. But come Thursday, they’re hoping to fill the lot with food.

The dealership is partnering with Sautter’s Food Markets and Nagle Companies to collect everything they can to help those who need it most right now.

Joe Mehling is the General Manager at Dave White on Main Street in Sylvania. He tells 13abc, “We’re always trying to help the people in the area, and we’re always doing different things. And this is just our way of trying to provide a place for people to drop food off for people who need it.”

This Thursday, from noon to 4 pm, they’re collecting non-perishable canned fruits and vegetables, dry rice and beans, and hygiene products. But if you don’t have much to share from your own cupboard, Mehling says, “Sautter’s is actually putting together packets of groceries that you can purchase, and then run down here and drop off if you’d like.”

Mehling says Dave White holds a food drive every summer, collecting as much as 200,000 pounds in food donations. He says he hopes the community comes together this week to give, just as it always does.

“People in this area are just unbelievable with how generous they are, and how willing they are to give for those who don’t have. I think it’s going to be an exceptional day, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

“The plan for Thursday is to have a line of cars through the parking lot. They’ll take your donations right from your vehicle, and then you can be on your way. For more information, visit Dave White Chevrolet’s Facebook page or the Toledo Northwest Ohio Food Bank’s website for a list of items they need.