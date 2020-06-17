Food drive to be held in Ottawa, Sandusky counties

(WTVG) - Commissioners in Ottawa and Sandusky counties are joining with the Boys Scouts and local fire departments and sheriff offices for a food drive from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 27.
Items can be dropped off at the following locations.
Ottawa County
Ottawa County Sheriff
Allen Clay Joint Fire District
Bay Township Fire
Catawba Island Fire
Danbury Township Fire
Erie Township Fire
Harris Elmore Fire
Mid County EMS
Portage Fire District
Port Clinton Fire & Rescue
Sandusky County
Sandusky County Sheriff
Ballville Fire
Clyde Fire
Fremont Fire
Gibsonburg Fire
Helena Fire
Lindsey Fire
Sandusky Township Fire
Townsend Fire
Woodville Fire