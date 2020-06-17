Food drive to be held in Ottawa, Sandusky counties

Commissioners in Ottawa and Sandusky counties are joining with the Boys Scouts and local fire departments and sheriff offices for a food drive from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 27.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations.

Ottawa County

Ottawa County Sheriff

Allen Clay Joint Fire District

Bay Township Fire

Catawba Island Fire

Danbury Township Fire

Erie Township Fire

Harris Elmore Fire

Mid County EMS

Portage Fire District

Port Clinton Fire & Rescue

Sandusky County

Sandusky County Sheriff

Ballville Fire

Clyde Fire

Fremont Fire

Gibsonburg Fire

Helena Fire

Lindsey Fire

Sandusky Township Fire

Townsend Fire

Woodville Fire