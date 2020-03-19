Food truck business can't escape impact of COVID-19

While dine-in restaurants and bars are closed because of Coronavirus safety issues, local food trucks are still rolling, serving the community. Small businesses have some worries.

The owner of We Be Ribs food truck says he's losing income because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

James McDay is hoping his food truck will pick up the slack. He says he's seeing a steady flow of customers, but he's not sure how long that will last.

Food truck festivals have been canceled. The food service industry is struggling since the closing of restaurants, bars, and people staying home.

The Small Business Administration is offering help to owners that will be severely impacted.

