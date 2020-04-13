Food trucks allowed to set up at Ohio rest areas as coronavirus pandemic drags on

Coronavirus has changed a lot in Ohio, but one thing that's remained consistent is trucking.

"The pace hasn't slowed down for me," trucker Kelli Martin said.

Drivers like Martin regularly criss-cross the state hauling goods to places around the country.

"I have a lady that gets my loads ... and she keeps me busy," Martin said.

Martin says she hasn't been home in nearly a month. While she cooks a lot, the semi driver says she sometimes likes to leave the work to someone else.

"Hey man, I'd like to stop at a Texas Roadhouse," Martin said. "Where you going to park this at a Texas Roadhouse?"

The trucker isn't the only one feeling the pinch of limited food sources. Due to COVID-19 many semi-friendly stops are either closed or have limited options. For places that are open Martin says many of them can't accommodate big rigs.

"They don't cater to us," Martin said. "You know, they don't help us out none."

To help drivers stay fed state-run rest stops are opening their lots to food trucks.

"This will enable truck drivers to stop and have the opportunity to have a hot meal," Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari said.

Ghanbari backs the plan announced last Friday by Governor Mike DeWine. Under it, vendors can apply for a free, temporary permit to operate at any of Ohio's 86 rest areas. If approved, operators are free to serve food so long as they follow certain guidelines and social distancing requirements.

"It's a really easy process for our food vendors to apply for the permit," Ghanbari said. "It gets approved almost instantaneously so long as they meet those eligibility requirements."

It's a move that truckers like martin say they appreciate as they continue to move goods down the road.

"It'd be great," Martin said of the idea of food trucks setting up at rest areas.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, 203 vendors have registered to serve food at rest areas. Of those, roughly 12 of them are based in Northwest Ohio.

If you're a vendor and would like sell food you must register with ODOT before you can set up shop.