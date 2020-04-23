Food trucks in Toledo neighborhood cause controversy for neighbors, city council

In Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood the sight of food trucks is causing concern for some people as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"The main concern was, you know, we still have a stay-at-home policy," a neighbor who didn't want to be identified said.

The man reached out to Action News after a Deet's Barbecue truck showed up near Meadowwood and Christie on Monday. He said a neighbor brought in the rig which in turn brought out a large crowd.

"The fact that they went ahead and had a gathering in a residential neighborhood just seemed disrespectful and inappropriate," the unnamed man said.

Kevin Mullan, the man behind the move, says he did nothing wrong.

"There was not a party, it was not an event, it was literally a line," Mullan said.

Mullan says he arranged for the food truck to be there in an effort to support local business while giving neighbors a chance to eat out. Even with a stay-at-home order and social distancing requirements in place Mullan says proper procedure was followed.

"People were spaced out, they were observing each other's social distance," Mullan said.

While police were never called, the matter did make its way to council chambers.

"Isn't that something, no one called and complained," councilwoman Yvonne Harper said. "No one said anything."

Harper says she's frustrated after five people were recently arrested near Locust and Ontario in her district for violating the governor's order and other laws. While Toledo Police Department video shows officers warning people there before the arrests Harper says gatherings of any kind shouldn't be happening.

"What's that say to the community?," Harper said. "I'm staying in. I'm not going anywhere."

Meanwhile, Mullan says there's no comparison and insists he followed the law.

"Nobody ate here, nobody stayed here, nobody congregated here," Mullan said.

As for the man concerned with it all, he says food trucks should stay away until the pandemic is over.

"We were told it's a stay home order, and people should respect that," the unnamed man said.

As of Thursday Toledo police have arrested nine people for violating the stay-at-home order. Leaders say arrests are always used as a last resort and verbal warnings are given beforehand.