Forbes takes a shot at Toledo's Issue 1 income tax referendum

Toledo's Issue 1 is drawing national attention from advocacy groups, which published an article highly critical of the city income tax referendum on the Forbes website Thursday.

"Ohio Mayor Puts Income Tax Hike On Low Turnout Ballot, An Old Ploy For Passing Unpopular Policies" was written by Patrick Gleason, Vice President of State Affairs at Americans for Tax Reform. The Grover Nordquist-led advocacy group has long fought against tax hikes at the federal level.

As the title suggests, the article takes aim at Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's comments touting Issue 1, which voters will weigh in on March 17, as well as the philosophy behind such a vote.

By funding everything else in the budget first, the Mayor is admitting that the things he wants to spend money on with his Issue 1 income tax hike are actually his lowest and last priority.

The Forbes article advocates for state legislation that would keep referendums off of low-turnout primary election dates.