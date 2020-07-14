Advertisement

Ford unveils new line of Broncos

Ford has unveiled its new line of Broncos. (Source: Ford Motor Company/CNN)
Ford has unveiled its new line of Broncos. (Source: Ford Motor Company/CNN) (WTVG)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Bronco is back after a nearly 25-year production hiatus.

Ford unveiled its new line of the SUV during an online event Monday night.

There are three versions: A two-door version, a four-door version, and a small off-roader called the “Bronco Sport.”

The vehicles will be available next year. Pricing information can be found on Ford’s website.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Automotive

Tesla ranks last in annual quality survey

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT
This is the first time the electric car company was part of the survey.

Automotive

Toyota recalls gas-electric hybrids for engine stall problem

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT
The recall covers certain 2013 to 2015 Prius and 2014 to 2017 Prius v hybrids.

Automotive

AAA encourages parents, teen drivers to watch out for risky behaviors behind the wheel

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT
The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is an especially important time to remember to stay focused while driving.

Automotive

Car sales slowly picking up as Big Three production resumes

Updated: May. 20, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT
|
By Lissa Guyton
April was a rough month at Grogan's Towne, but May is showing significant improvement.

Latest News

FCA gearing up to resume production at the Toledo Assembly Complex

Updated: May. 12, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
|
By Lissa Guyton
The production lines will start running again Monday.

Automotive

Auto service centers advise owners to pay attention to neglected cars

Updated: May. 8, 2020 at 6:18 AM EDT
As stores and businesses reopen, auto service centers are preparing to get busy once people start driving more.

Automotive

Restart of FCA facilities likely pushed later than May 4th

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT
Following updated guidance from the governors of both states, the company says they are re-evaluating their plans to reopen in early May. An exact date has not yet been confirmed.

Automotive

Saying thanks to truck drivers with a free meal

Updated: Apr. 24, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
Helping those who keep America going through the outbreak

Automotive

Detroit Auto Show canceled: FEMA to use space for hospital

Updated: Mar. 28, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT
The 2020 Detroit Auto Show is canceled due to COVID-19. Multiple reports indicate that FEMA is using the convention center as a overflow hospital.

Automotive

Owner of long lost Buick found in Maumee River has been identified

Updated: Feb. 18, 2020 at 8:55 PM EST
Defiance Police said the vehicle was reported stolen on March 15, 1993.