'Forgotten 15thers' demand their missing stimulus checks

Some people haven't received their stimulus checks yet. So they've banded together on Facebook to try and get the government's attention.

Jacqueline Hyter is a single mother of three who works at a local health care clinic. She has yet to get her government stimulus check.

"It was a struggle before the pandemic. And now that the pandemic hit it's even worse. I relied on that money."

Jacqueline says she's grateful for the money, but when she went to the government website on April 15th like she was told to confirm her direct deposit information she ran into roadblocks.

"Some of us are stuck on the page where it says that we would receive our deposit and it's been stuck there since some people can't even put their information in it just gives the error code."

So Jacqueline is helping to lead a national effort to be noticed by the government called the Forgotten 15thers. They have a Facebook page and petition that people can sign who are experiencing similar circumstances.

"We're American citizens and we're struggling and we're scared. Some people are hungry.they're losing their vehicles their homes."