Former Baltimore mayor sentenced to 3 years in book scheme

BALTIMORE (AP) — The former mayor of Baltimore has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh, center, and her attorney Steven Silverman, right, arrive for a sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Pugh pleaded guilty in 2019 to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

Catherine Pugh was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Baltimore for leading a scheme that sold her self-published children’s books to nonprofit organizations to promote her political career and fund her run for mayor.

The 69-year-old former mayor pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges in November.

The veteran Democratic politician was elected mayor in 2016 and resigned under pressure in May after authorities began probing bulk sales of her “Healthy Holly” paperbacks, which netted her hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Pugh spoke through tears for about 10 minutes before her sentencing. She apologized and said that “no one is more disappointed” than she is with her actions.

Two of her associates await sentencing.

