Former Bryan police officer fights for life after line of duty shooting

A former Bryan police officer is fighting for life after being shot by a suspect in Alabama last week. Officer Samuel Yoh is a Williams County native, serving as a police officer for over 15 years. His former colleagues holding on hope for a miracle recovery.

That shooting happened Thursday in Ozark, Alabama which is southeast of Montgomery. Officer Yoh just joined that police force in March. Officer Yoh started his law enforcement career in West Unity. He's a Hilltop High School graduate and people who know him describe him as a kind man.

He may have left the Bryan police department in 2016, but officer Yoh was never forgotten.

"He was always smiling, laughing, he was a kind hearted guy," said Bryan Police Chief Christopher Chapa.

Chief Chapa joined the force around the same time as Yoh who served in the road patrol, responding to similar calls like that one last week. According to investigators in Alabama, officer Yoh encountered a man holding a rifle. When Yoh exited his vehicle, the suspected allegedly started shooting.

That suspect was later killed by Yoh's backup. Yoh was struck several times, three times in the head. Chief Chapa spoke with Yoh's wife missy Monday, who's expecting a baby in February.

“She relayed that she needs a miracle. She's hoping for a miracle and we all are," said Chief Chapa.

“He had a really nice smile. He was always happy. When he met Missy, that smile just got bigger," said Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade.

Mayor Schlade worked with Yoh during her time in the municipal prosecutor's office. As her officers shopped for Christmas presents for Bryan kids this weekend, she could sense their pain.

"It's a somber mood I mean everyone liked Sam. He was a fun guy. He was happy all the time,” said mayor Schlade.

Yoh started his career as an auxiliary officer in West Unity where even in a small town the dangers of the job are well known.

"It hits home. Obviously in our field that is a possibility. It's a realization for us. It's a thought always in the back of your head and when it is someone you do know it really brings it to the forefront," said West Unity Police Chief JR Jones.

