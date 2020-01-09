Former Hillsdale teacher, coach arrested on child sex offenses

A Hillsdale man was arrested Wednesday on charges that he distributed child sexually abusive material.

Patrick Pastula, 64, is charged with three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive material - distributing or promoting, and one count of aggravated possession of sexually abusive material. He was issued a bond of $130,000 at his arraignment Wednesday.

According to the Hillsdale Daily News, Pastula is a retired English teacher and track coach at Hillsdale High School.

If convicted, Pastula faces up to 85 years in prison for the four charges.

Pastula's arrest came at the conclusion of an investigation into the online sharing of child sexually abusive material using peer-to-peer networks. Michigan State Police executed a search warrant on Pastula's residence, seizing multiple internet capable devices and other evidence.