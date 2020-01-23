Former Lucas County corrections officer's retrial underway

A retrial for extortion for a former Lucas County corrections officer got underway Wednesday before a jury in U.S. District Court.

Marcus Henderson was one of three corrections officers who were arrested by U.S. Marshals in August 2018 on federal charges that they allegedly smuggled contraband to inmates at the Lucas County jail.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Henderson was indicted on one count each of the Hobbs Act extortion and providing contraband in prison.

He allegedly accepted bribes in June 2016 from an inmate or their associates in return for providing items to inmates, including a cell phone and tobacco.

According to The Blade, Henderson’s defense attorney Mark Geudtner said what his client had done “was wrong,” but “did not fit with the description” of Hobbs Act extortion — the charge on which Henderson is being retried.

The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce “in any way or degree,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice Archives official website.

“When you’ve seen all the evidence in this case... I expect you to find that [Henderson] did not [commit the offense] because there was no extortion and because it was not an official act,” Mr. Geudtner said, addressing the jury in his open statement. “This incident was orchestrated [by the FBI] to set up a corrections officer, who fell for it hook, line, and sinker... A verdict of ‘not guilty’ would be proper.”