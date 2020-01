Former Michigan State football coach and athletic director George Perles passed away Tuesday night, according to reports from multiple media outlets.

Perles was 85 and died peacefully in East Lansing. He had announced he was battling Parkinson's disease in 2017.

He coached the Spartans from 1983 until 1994, compiling a 68-67-4 record with two Big Ten titles. His 1987 team finished 9-2-1 and beat USC 20-17 in the Rose Bowl.