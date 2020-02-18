Former NASCAR driver Candace Muzny found dead in home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/CNN) - Police say a woman found dead in her home Monday was a former NASCAR driver. They're calling the death suspicious.

"I just pulled in right there, and the woman was already in the front crying and she was on the phone with somebody," said Raushae Jones, a neighbor.

Jones arrived home to find Candace Muzny's family distraught in the front yard.

The 43-year-old former driver was in the news last month after allegedly punching a nail technician for not speaking English.

Muzny also was accused of cutting the responding police officer with a knife.

She'd only been out of jail for a few days, released Friday.

"They always seemed like nice people, so I didn't really - I don't know. It was just shocking," Jones said.

Muzny’s body was discovered around 5 p.m. local time.

Her parents said they were in shock and didn’t want to be on camera. But they said they have no idea what could have happened.

Neighbors are now concerned for their safety.

"Nothing's ever happened here, like ever," Jones said.

Police said the death remains under investigation.

Muzny participated in two races in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, one in 2011 and one in 2012. Other races included the 2009 Toyota All-Star Showdown and 2009 Last Chance Open.

