Former Ohio Senator reflects on father's COVID-19 death

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Lucas County surpass that of any other county in the state.

As of May 28, 2020, the Toledo Lucas County Health Department reports 233 deaths -- blamed on the virus.

We got the chance to sit down with the son of a man who was not only the first fatality in the county ... but also the first death in the state.

In what has been an emotional, confusing and challenging last few months, Mark Wagoner says his family has considered how his dad, Mark Wagoner, Sr., would have wanted them to carry on.

"What good can we make of this? Wagoner says. "In every tragedy there are times when you want to blame others – our dad would have really wanted us to look at what we could do to make it better.

The former Ohio Senator donned a mask during our discussion, walked us through, what he says were some uncertain days in March.

"He had had an pneumonia a couple of weeks before – and he had been traveling – and when he got back he actually went to the doctor and the doctor gave him a clean bill of health on Tuesday," Wagoner told us.

The Tuesday he referenced was March 10th. That's the day Ohio Governor Mike Dewine ordered polling locations gone from senior centers...colleges and universities to move to online learning...he banned spectators from indoor sports...and said no visitors at prisons. According to the state, there were three confirmed cases on March 10th. Mark's dad was not one of them. So, Mark says over the next two days...his dad...not thinking he had it...was back at work.

"Thursday night he got out of his bed and just couldn't get back up," Mark says. "They take him over to the hospital and we naturally assumed that it was the pneumonia that had come back. we had seen the news stories about COVID-19, but thought, this is something that's going on over in China."

For days, Mark says his dad was unconscious at St. Luke's, and he says that left he and his brother to contact trace his father's last few days. He says they made calls trying to figure out who had he seen, where had he been, and whether he had COVID-19?

In detailing some of those calls, Mark says he told people, "We don't know – we can't tell you he has it. We suspect he does. It could potentially be pneumonia. we don't want you to panic. But – if you start to have symptoms – you should really take precautionary measures."

Mark Wagoner, Sr., died Wednesday, March 18th. Just for reference, that's the day Governor Dewine closed barbershops and nail salons and BMV's. However, Wagoner's test for coronavirus came back positive on the 20th...two days after his death.

We asked Mark Wagoner, Jr., if he was hurt by the fact the medical field helping his father may have learned from treating his case – or if he was comforted in knowing they may have learned treating his case?

Wagoner answered by saying, "We're absolutely comforted. We have no complaints with the health care he was provided. The doctors were fantastic. The nurses were fantastic. We recognize that this is a new virus."

Like so many others, Mark Wagoner, Jr., says losing his dad during the pandemic forced the family to grieve from a distance.

"Things were just so different and so surreal. We're going through dealing with this virus that we had never really heard of three or four months before and then we're dealing with test results that weren't back," Wagoner stated. "And then we're dealing with not being able to see friends and not communicate directly with people. So, the whole time was a strange time – but one of the legacies my dad left was a tight knit family."

Wagoner says that tight-knit family has allowed them to see the positive in this and in others...and he says that's just what his dad would have wanted.

