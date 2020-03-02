Former Toledo Firefighter indicted on child rape, pornography charges

A former Toledo Firefighter was indicted on child rape pornography charges on February 26 in Lucas County Court.

Richard Knight faces multiple felony counts of Rape, Gross Sexual Imposition and Pandering Obscenity Involving A Minor.

The rape and sexual imposition charges are alleged to have occurred between July 2007 and September 2009, according to the indictment. The child pornography charges stem from a date in December of 2019.

The alleged victim was under ten years old at the time.

A spokesperson for Toledo Fire & Rescue confirms Knight was a member of the department from 1974 until he retired in March 2009.