Former UT employee found to have spent more than $22K of university money on personal expenses

An investigation by the Auditor of State found a former University of Toledo employee spent more than $22,000 of university money on personal expenses.

Jason Woodward, a former fiscal specialist at UT's Minority Business Development Center and Eberly Center for Women, reportedly spent $22,238 on items such as credit card payments and insurance bills.

The Auditor of State Keith Faber issued a finding of recovery against Woodward on Tuesday.

“This case uncovered an appalling abuse of public dollars,” Faber said. “Student’s pay enough for college, they certainly shouldn’t be footing the bill for this employees personal expenses.”

On July 5, the Internal Auditor for the university issued a report related to financial activities under the control of Woodward, who resigned during the examination.

Woodward processed deposit and withdrawl transactions at the University of Toledo Federal Credit Union. He was the account holder according to credit union records, although the account was in the university's name.

Based upon the investigation, Woodward diverted certain revenue items into the credit union account. Of the $30,947 in revenue diverted to the accounts, it was determined Woodward expended $22,238 for his personal use.