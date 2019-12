An employee of a local nursing home entered a guilty plea Tuesday of patient abuse from the gross neglect of a patient between August 7-13, 2017.

Shawna Isner will be sentenced on Feb. 24. She was indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury on two counts of patient abuse and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

According to the indictment, Isner's gross patient neglect led to the death of a patient at the Arbors of Oregon only identified as E.W.