Former substitute teacher sentenced on sexual battery charges

A longtime substitute teacher with Toledo Public Schools was sentenced Wednesday on charges of sexual battery.

Jason Sybert was sentenced on two counts of sexual battery and will serve 24 months in prison. He must also register as a tier III sex offender and register every 90 days in person.

The charges stem from an incident involving a female student at Bowsher High School. He allegedly had sex with a student while he was teaching in April and May of 2018.

Sybert was escorted off school property on April 3rd and placed on paid leave before officially resigning the following day. According to a TPS spokesperson, the teacher was found in violation of the Licensure Code of Professional Conduct for Ohio Educators, including violations of board policies, violations of the TFT collective bargaining agreement, and "other just and reasonable cause."

According to school officials, the student came forward and told the principal about the inappropriate conduct.

He read a statement Wednesday in court, saying he took advantage of the situation and expressing remorse.

The victim's mother also made a statement about how she was affected.