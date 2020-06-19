Former used car lot building destroyed in arson fire

Burned out holes in a pole barn are signs of a major fire. What you can't see are the items that were lost on the inside of the building.

Those items pushed the damage estimate up over $100,000.

“I would say probably more than that. The building and the contents are a total loss,” explained the Chief of The Perrysburg Twp.Fire Department, Tom Brice.

The building at 8232 Fremont Pike is on the former used car lot leased by Harrigan Family Automotive. The fire chief says owners of the business were in the process of vacating the premises.

Sunday, June 14, 2020, at about 2:14 AM, the pole barn and about 4 or 5 vehicles inside, the chief says, went up in flames.

“We were out there for a few hours," continued Chief Brice. "It’s not a real big building, but like I said it was pretty much fully involved when we got there. There’s no hydrants in that area, so we had to shuttle water in. And so, it took a little bit of time to get it completely put out.”

Now, there is sign taped to the door which states "Arson." State investigators think the fire was no accident.

If you have information that leads to a conviction, you could get up to a $5,000 reward. Investigators are urging you to contact Perrysburg Township Police or Fire, the State Fire Marshal, or the Wood County Prosecutor's Office.