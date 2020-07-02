Fort Hood IDs dead suspect in missing soldier investigation

Remains found in a shallow grave have not yet been confirmed to be those of missing Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen, but authorities Thursday identified a soldier who was a suspect in a post investigation.

Killeen police said the suspect, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, 20, fatally shot himself when they approached him early Wednesday.

He was assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood. He was not Guillen’s supervisor but did work in a building adjacent to where she worked, said Fort Hood CID Special Agent Damon Phelps.

The estranged wife of a Fort Hood soldier was also arrested in connection with the investigation, but Phelps said he could provide no information on her status.

An investigation into allegations that Guillen, who was promoted to the rank of specialist July 1, was sexually harassed continues, said Fort Hood’s senior commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt. He said so far authorities have made no connection between the allegations and her disappearance.

The investigation, he said, “has not found any connection between sexual harassment and Vanessa’s disappearance.

“However all sexual harassment allegations are being investigated in this case as they are in every other instance because sexual harassment is categorically adverse to our army values.”

Efflandt said he regrets he wasn’t able to address all of Guillen’s family’s concerns.

“What I was able to share was tempered by my responsibility to protect the integrity of the investigation so we could find Vanessa…and prosecute those responsible for this travesty…and be in a position to punish them,”

“Vanessa Guillen is a loss for all of us,” he said.

Guillen, 20, disappeared April 22. She was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet was later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

Authorities returned Wednesday to the area where the remains were found, to search for additional evidence using drones and cadaver dogs.

Tim Miller of Texas Equusearch, whose volunteers searched the area where the remains were found extensively last week, said, “The search is over.”

Fort Hood said DNA and dental records are being used to make a positive identification of the remains.

The Army announced a seven-member inspector general team was sent to Fort Hood to review the post’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program.

The seven-member team is reviewing the program’s implementation, “assessing whether the command climate is supportive of soldiers reporting incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault” and “Identifying any potentially systemic issues with the SHARP program at Fort Hood, as well as any resource constraints.”

The press release did not indicate whether the review was prompted by Guillen’s disappearance.

Guillen’s family alleges she was the target of sexual harassment on post.

Guillen’s sister, Mayra, said during an emotional news conference Wednesday in Washington, D.C. that she earlier met the man who committed suicide and said he laughed in her face when she asked about Guillen.

Family members and their attorney are demanding answers from post officials about what happened.

Supporters have launched petitions on change.org calling on officials to hold the Army accountable and to close down Fort Hood altogether.

By early afternoon Thursday, each had more than 200,000 signatures.

