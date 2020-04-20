Foster program at LC4 having great success during the pandemic

A lot of animal rescues and shelters have seen a surge in adoptions because of the COVID-19 crisis. Some shelters around the country have very few,if any, pets left in their facilities.

Fostering is another big part of helping get pets out of shelters during the pandemic. There was never a foster program at Lucas County Canine Care and Control until recently. The staff was working on a plan to start a program, but the crisis sped up the process

It's been in place for just over a month, and it's helped change a lot of lives. There are still dogs at LC4, but about 90 dogs have gone to foster homes since the outbreak. There have been dozens of adoptions. Michelle Healey is the Office Manager at LC4. "So far, we have had 30 dogs in the foster program adopted by the person or family who is fostering them. We still have another 60 dogs in the foster program looking for forever homes right now. We also have another 20 or so dogs at the shelter waiting to get into the foster program. We are offering a special deal for people who adopt the dogs they are fostering. We are waiving he adoption fee. All they have to pay is the $25 license fee," said Healey.

There are lots of ways you can help LC4 right now. They still need people to foster. The shelter also needs donations of food, toys, supplies and money.

You can make a donation right on the website, we've posted a link.