Fostoria police officers join Black Lives Matter protesters in prayer

In a show of solidarity, Fostoria Police Officers joined Black Lives Matter protesters who had gathered across from police headquarters on Saturday to demonstrate following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis the previous Monday.

The protest brought out dozens of demonstrators holding signs and joining together for chants of "I can't breathe," words George Floyd could be heard saying in the video where a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck to restrain him during an arrest. Floyd was pronounced dead a the hospital shortly after. Protesters also took a knee for nine minutes of silence, roughly the amount of time the officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck, according to social media video posted of the event.

During the protest, Fostoria police chief Keith Loreno and a captain on the force came out of the building to join the protesters, shaking hands with leaders of the rally. Chief Loreno brought a megaphone with him, handing it to one of the organizers and showing him how to use it. The officers then knelt with the assembled protesters for a moment of prayer. The captain was also seen holding a Black Lives Matter sign while praying with the protesters.

The event is a starkly different sight to other protests which have erupted across the country over the last few days. Those events, which have begun as peaceful marches and rallies have slowly devolved as protesters clash with police in riot gear. During protests in Toledo on Saturday, police deployed tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

More than a dozen U.S. cities, including Toledo, were placed under a curfew on Saturday in an effort to curb violence and looting and more than 1400 people have been arrested nationwide, 10 in Toledo.

Similar demonstrations have cropped up in cities and towns across Northwest Ohio, as protesters gather in Toledo and Bowling Green, among others.