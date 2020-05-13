Four arrested after police determine reason for emergency call wasn't true

Four Toledoans were arrested Tuesday afternoon after police determined the reason for their emergency call wasn't truthful.

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Toledo Police were called to a home in the 1700 block of Albert, where they were told an ex-boyfriend had forced a woman into the basement at gunpoint and locked the door. Negotiators and SWAT officers were utilized ruing the call.

After all parties were removed from the home, officials determined they were not being truthful about events that happened before the phone call.

Celina Smith, Robert Steward, and Emily West-Myrice were arrested for obstructing official business and other outstanding warrants. Justin Eckhart was arrested for a felonious assault warrant out of Columbus.