A four-car accident early Friday morning closed Stickney Ave. between Chrysler and Matzinger.

According to Toledo Police, two vehicles hit were involved in a head-on collision on Stickney. One of the cars was then his from behind by another car and was truned into oncoming traffic, where it got T-boned by a SUV.

The driver the the car that was hit multiple times was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash is still being investigated.