Four people arrested, charged in Findlay drug busts

Four people were arrested and charged with various crimes after Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force and the Findlay Police ERT executed search warrants at two locations Friday morning.

At 324 E. Hardin St., the units found crack cocaine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, cash, and items indicative of drug trafficking.

Melinda Delarosa, 38, was charged with possession of crack cocaine, a fourth degree felony.

At 1324 Logan Ave., the units found methamphetamine, prescription pills, a large amount of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, cash, and items indicative of drug trafficking.

Jared Obermeyer, 34, and Tonya Julien, 37, were charged with possession of fentanyl, a first degree felony. Alicia Frankforther, 26, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a fifth degree felony.

Additional charges are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.