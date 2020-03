Four people made it out OK after the house they were in caught fire Friday morning in Toledo.

Toledo Fire crews were battling the fire on the 1700 block of Oakwood before 4 a.m. According to officials on the scene, the fire broke out on the second floor, which was unoccupied.

While they confirmed four people made it out of the house, they were unsure exactly who lived at the residence.

The Red Cross has been called. The fire remains under investigation.