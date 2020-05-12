Franklin Park Mall reopens with reduced hours, not all stores on board

Retail stores, including local malls, are opening Tuesday with a different set of challenges.

Outdoor malls like Levis Commons in Perrysburg and The Shops at Fallen Timbers in Maumee both released their updated procedures, which include frequent cleaning of all surfaces and daily temperature checks for Fallen Timbers employees.

The Franklin Park Mall has updated its website with the new rules for shoppers as well.

The mall opens Tuesday, May 12th with adjusted hours from 11 am - 7 pm Monday-Saturday and 12 pm - 6 pm on Sundays. Although masks are not required, they are strongly encouraged for customers. Customers are also encouraged to park their cars six feet away from others.

Seating area throughout the mall, including the food court, has been removed to limit gathering.

On the floor, there will be markings to indicate where people should stand and allow for social distancing. This will apply for individual stores, which may limit the number of customers shopping at a time.

Not all retail stores will be opening today. Individual stores will be opening at their own discretion with their own policies. Managers at Franklin Park recommend calling ahead or checking the online store directory to see if a particular store is open.