Free Them All 419 demonstration at Lucas County Jail

When we're being told to social distance, for people who are incarcerated, that may be impossible. That has some local activists concerned.

Demonstrators gathered in a motorcade at the Lucas County Jail today under the hashtag #FreeThemAll419. They want to protect prisoners from COVID-19. But their mission of reducing the number of people behind bars started long before coronavirus became a part of our lives.

Activists at the Lucas County Jail today demanded the release of non-violent offender, to protect them from COVID-19. They are also asking for those who have been convicted to be released. Julian Mack is the spokesperson for Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo, one of the organizers.

"Free non-violent offenders here in the Lucas County Jail and to end cash bail here in Lucas County because it's class-ist," Mack says,

The idea of ending cash bail and de=populating prisons is a mission these activist groups have long fought for. But they say COVID-19 creates new urgency.

"Our incarcerated brothers and sisters we need to keep in the forefront of our head because it's hard to do any social distancing when you're in a cage," says Mack.

Sheriff John Tharp says that his office is doing all they can.

"We're lower in numbers right now than we have been since the 1980s," says Tharp.

The facility is only at 66% capacity. Tharp says judges are helping keep numbers low.

"They're making great decisions on who should be there and who should not," says Tharp.

To Mack, this virus creates a chance for positive change ti the criminal justice system.

"Hopefully we use this moment in time to make a better tomorrow," says Mack.

There are currently two COVID-19 positive prisoners at Lucas County Jail. Sheriff Tharp assures 13abc that they are being well cared for. Every one in the facility wears a mask, temperatures are taken three times a day, and new prisoners are kept in isolation for 72 hours before joining the general population.