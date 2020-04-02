Free book program launches in Wood County, expands in Lucas County

The United Way of Greater Toledo is proud to announce the expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to all Wood County zip codes, as well as any remaining unserved zip codes in Lucas County.

DPIL, a free, monthly, home-book delivery program for children ages zero to five years old is rapidly expanding across Ohio due to Governor Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran DeWine’s commitment to increasing early childhood literacy in the state.

In Wood County, seven libraries/districts have committed to match funds from the state, allowing all children to be served. Those are: Wood Co. District Public Library, Way Public Library, Pemberville Public Library, Rossford Public Library, Weston Public Library, North Baltimore Public Library, and Wayne Public Library.

DPIL was first launched by Women’s Initiative of United Way, a philanthropic donor group in 2014 and, in a few short years, has delivered nearly 400,000 books to children across 16 zip codes in Lucas County. Now the program will be available to all zip codes in Lucas County.

If you have a child or children, ages zero to five, and live in Lucas or Wood County, you are eligible for the program. Simply visit UnitedWayToledo.org/ImaginationLibrary to sign up.