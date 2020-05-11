Free financial mentoring for small businesses, entrepreneurs

After a rough few months, small businesses getting back on their feet can get free financial advice and business planning from local experts.

SCORE Northwest Ohio has been providing these services in Toledo for over 56 years.

Co-chair of SCORE Northwest Ohio, Bill Berry, says they're one of the best-kept secrets in the area.

"We're here, we're ready to support and we can provide a wide range of expertise to enable many of the small businesses and entrepreneurs to get themselves up and running and moving forward over the coming months," says Berry.

Powered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, SCORE provides mentors who have experience in financial planning for a variety of businesses and services.

Mainly, they can help develop a plan and structure cash flow, while teaching their clients what they need to know for their future endeavors.

Berry says the honest critique is their best asset.

"Since we don't have any skin in the game, we can take a dispassionate and honest view for them to tell them whether or not we feel they should be investing all their savings or looking elsewhere to do this," explains Berry.

Many resources from SCORE, including financial education seminars and one-on-one mentoring, are offered online and available to everyone.

For more information, or to fill out an application to be matched with a mentor, click here .

