Fremont City Council calls on governor to remove Sandusky County Prosecutor from office

As Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun continues to hold office those in his community are calling for action.

"Obviously, the Prosecutor's Office was not a safe work environment," Fremont City Councilman Rick Zilch said.

On Thursday, Zilch presented and passed a resolution, 6-1, asking Gov. Mike DeWine to remove Braun from office.

"I do not feel that it's right for an elected official to continue drawing money off the county when he has admitted to guilt," Zilch said.

Back on December 6, Braun was convicted of "negligent assault" after five women, his former employees, accused him of sexual and harassment and assault. One of Braun's accusers spoke out about his actions in council chambers.

"I'm a victim of his misconduct," accuser Brandy White said. "I have suffered great embarrassment. It is imperative that our elected officials take a stand against sexually hostile workplaces, sexual misconduct and sexual harassment against women."

Under a plea deal Braun avoided jail time and was allowed to keep his six-figure, taxpayer funded job. He also only has to report to work once every 90 days with law enforcement escorts. It's an image that Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton says doesn't bode well for a prosecutor.

“Allowing Tim Braun to retain any power related to his public office in any way will cause ... irreparable harm to law enforcement, our criminal justice system and the public as a whole," Hilton said.

Now as many in the community call for Braun's resignation those on Fremont City Council hope their resolution plays a part in getting him removed.

"It is just wrong that he's still there," Zilch said. “Tim Braun, please resign. Stop this from having to go any further.”