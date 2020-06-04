Fremont to host community forum called #ICantBreathe

The Fremont Community Relations Commission will host a community forum at 6:30 p.m. Sunday to discuss race and diversity.

The forum, called "#ICantBreate," will be available on the City of Fremont's Facebook page.

Community members are encouraged to tune in and ask their questions in the comments section where the moderator, Luther Mckinstry IIII, will pose those questions to the panel. The panel will consist of Community Relations Commission Members, Mayor Daniel Sanchez, Police Chief Dean Bliss and Sheriff Chris Hilton.