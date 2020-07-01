‘Friday the 13th’-like villain stars in PSA for mask wearing

(CNN/Gray News) – A character who looks a lot like “Friday the 13th” villain Jason Voorhees is the poster boy for a new public service announcement encouraging New Yorkers to wear masks during the pandemic.
State officials hope a dose of humor will help with the cause.
“It’s not easy. A mask kind of makes people uncomfortable,” the character narrates as residents of Manhattan dodge the hockey mask-wearing figure.
The 30-second PSA was released by Ogilvy Health.
Wearing a mask has proven to be an easy and important way to stem the spread of the #coronavirus, yet many New Yorkers still aren't doing it. This is especially true of younger people who may feel invincible to #Covid19. How can we get them to pay attention to this life-saving message? Tap into pop culture and entertain them. Don't preach. Don't fear-monger. Do the opposite. Make them smile, engage and share with their peers. As the tri-state area begins to open, Toby Trygg, Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy Health, aligned with the talented folks at @chimneygroup to help create this timely PSA. #Ogilvy #OgilvyHealth #AgencyLife #AdLife #PSA #PublicHealth #Creative
“I know, the whole chainsaw thing, I get it,” the narration continues. “But the thing is, behind the mask, I’m a regular guy.”
Sitting dejected on a park bench, a little girl approaches, giving him a standard face mask. He puts it on and gets a nod of approval from the girl.
The PSA ends: “Wearing a mask can be scary. Not wearing one can be deadly.”
