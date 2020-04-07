Front porch portraits help area families affected by coronavirus pandemic

With the snap of a photo, Nathan Rumbaugh is making a difference at a time when COVID-19 has everyone cooped up.

"I have a camera, I do this when there's not a pandemic going on," Rumbaugh said of taking pictures.

The 29-year-old freelancer is behind the Toledo Front Steps Project where day in and day out he goes to people's homes taking their pictures on the front porch.

"I pull up to the house and everyone's kids are going crazy and super excited to get their picture taken," Rumbaugh said. "Everyone's bring their dogs out."

The part-time Airman recently started the concept after seeing it done on the East Coast. Since then, Rumbaugh says the number of shoots have grown with people everywhere taking an interest.

"I've been in Maumee, Perrysburg, Ottawa Hills, I've been kinda' all over the city," Rumbaugh said.

Like many people, Toledoans Leah and Adam Ellis signed-up for a session to remember the unprecedented time.

"Maybe just to kind of look back and be like, 'Well, this is what we were doing in 2020 when we were quarantined,'" Leah Ellis said.

While it's a creative way to document an odd chapter in life the photos also serve a purpose.

"A lot of that will be going to supporting families as they get back on their feet after this virus ends," United Way of Greater Toledo president Wendy Pestrue said.

Pestrue said Rumbaugh reached out to the United Way shortly after starting the project looking to give back. The two groups eventually reached an agreement where in return for a photo a 100 percent donation is made to the non-profit's Emergency Relief Fund.

"This fund will go along over the several months ahead of us to figure out which chapter is next in a family's life so that they can be supported properly," Pestrue said.

With 41,000 kids signed up for just food assistance alone, Pestrue says the money will make a difference long after the crisis is over. As for Rumbaugh, he says he's proud to pursue his passion while helping his community.

“A lot of people are struggling right now financially, and I’m very blessed with the situation that I’m in," Rumbaugh said.

If you'd like to sign up for a session of your own, click this link here.