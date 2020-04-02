Frustration over unemployment system grows

Frustration is mounting for Ohioans looking for unemployment benefits. An already overwhelmed system is hit each day with more and more people. It’s an overwhelming process for people trying to find help to simply pay their bills.

Just over 272,000 jobless claims were filed just last week in Ohio, That sets yet another record for a system not designed to handle nearly that capacity. Some people are losing their patience.

As Diana Storer ended her last shift at Bob Evans on Airport Highway she thought the corona virus shutdown would be a quick one.

"I was hoping it was only going to be a week or so and I would be headed back to work,” said Storer.

Amanda Coop felt the same way after her shift at the Firehouse Bar and Grill just down Airport Hghway.

At first I was like this is going to be a couple of days to just relax, not worry about work and then really learning about what's going on and actually listening that's when panic started to set it,” said Coop.

A panic like most have never seen. They're applying for unemployment benefits though a bogged down phone and online system. Storer was actually denied benefits and can’t get a reason why.

"I couldn't open up the correspondence box to even see why I was denied,” said Storer.

"I understand they have a lot of people right now. That's obvious but in one day alone I called 60 times," said Coop.

New capacity is being added to the claims service each day but it feels like an even slower process when the bills are piling up

"It's just not enough right now. Nobody like to hear I don't know. Any kind of answer is better than I don't know,” said Coop.

The only solace out of all these issues is that the benefits will be backdated . So even if you don't get through until next week, you will get the benefits that back date to when you were actually laid off.

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted hired 300 more workers to staff unemployment bureau phone lines and expects to add total of 1000 more workers by the end of next week all while increasing technical capacity of 16 year old online system.

