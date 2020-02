The Fulton County Veterans Commission is holding a luncheon seminar on VA health care benefits Wednesday, February 26 at the Swanton American Legion.

The luncheon, held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., will include representatives from the VA Ann Arbor Medical Health Care System to present and answer questions.

Those who wish to attend should call for reservations at the Fulton County Veteran Services Office at 419-337-9666.