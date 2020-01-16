Fun and free activities at the library

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library has the cure for your cabin fever, and even more to offer than the books!

This January, the library is offering a Winter Read program. This was inspired by the wide participation in Summer Read, says Library Media Coordinator Kelsey Coogan.

"There are just so many different incentives to reading and we wanted to do that because we know people have those resolutions in the New Year to read more," says Coogan.

Some of those incentives include flights to Florida, movie tickets, a free stay at the Maumee Bay Park Lodge, and more.

The library is also offering health and wellness programs, including yoga classes and cooking classes in partnership with Registry Bistro.

A new adult book club has been organized for 2020 as well. Margaritas and Mysteries will follow suit with the library's already successful Library in the Community groups "Books on Tap" and "Vines and Lines."

To find more information on days and times, and to register for the many free programs, click here: https://www.toledolibrary.org