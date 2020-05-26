Community rallies to raise funds for Monroe officer shot in line of duty

Monroe Police Officer, Corporal Renae Peterson was shot multiple times Sunday night when, according to police, she spotted a car that was reportedly carjacked and attempted to stop the suspects.

A spokesperson for the Monroe Police Department says Peterson was out of her patrol car when she was shot multiple times, below her bulletproof vest.

Peterson was rushed to a Toledo hospital with serious injuries. She has already had multiple surgeries and additional surgeries are planned as her road to recovery and healing continues.

Meanwhile, a long-time friend and fellow officer, Meghan Lehman, started an online fundraiser in an effort to help the Peterson family with medical bills and other needs.

Lehman describes her friend as a fighter. Cpl. Peterson is a wife, mother of 3 and a breast cancer survivor.

"Renae is a warrior. if anyone could beat a tough situation, it would be her," says Lehman.

In one day, the t-shirt campaign has raised more than $21,000. That money will be used for anything the Peterson family may need.

Cpl. Peterson is a 16-year veteran of the Monroe Police Department. She was named Officer of the Year in 2016 and spent years of her career working crimes against children.

"She is there to help victims of crime. She really cares about everyone out there. I know this job was a calling for her," says Lehman.

Peterson's husband is also a member of the Monroe Police Department. Cpl, Peterson is in serious but stable condition.

The fundraiser is available until June 15th. All of the orders will be shipped after this date with the money going directly to the Peterson family.