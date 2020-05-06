Funeral home worker shares stories of families that said final goodbye on FaceTime

So often we hear about the heroic efforts of the wonderful frontline healthcare workers and first responders who care for COVID-19 patients. And their work is so deeply appreciated.

There is a group of workers who also help families in their greatest time of crisis during this pandemic when they’ve lost a loved one to the lethal virus. They are the people who work in the funeral industry.

The rooms at Walker reflect the new normal for funerals. The chairs are spaced apart and the crowds of mourners are limited in size.

But that’s not the only thing that has changed during the pandemic. The lethal virus has consolidated COVID client care to one of their six locations only.

“The gloves that we wear, the gowns that we wear. The N-95 masks that we wear, the head coverings the face shields. All of those things that are immediately disposed of in a separate container and then moved from the building immediately,” said Ryan Hobbs, who runs the Sylvania location of Walker Funeral homes.

Families can then have their loved one moved to the location of their choice from that central care location.

“It's been a challenge over the last 6-weeks. I've had two families that have watched their loved ones die on FaceTime, which is just unimaginable. To not see them for 4 or 5 weeks and then watch them take their last breath on FaceTime.”

