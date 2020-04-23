Toledo mayor announces furloughs for non-union city employees

The city of Toledo announced Thursday that 181 non-union city employees will take five unpaid furlough days over the next five pay periods to help cut expenses.

The furloughs were announced by Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz during a Thursday online press conference. The move comes as the city struggles with potential financial struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An additional 19 employees from the Toledo Municipal Court will also take furloughs.

The furloughs apply to all non-union, salaried staff of the city. The employees were informed of the furloughs on April 17. The furloughs will save the city $336,000 -– $182,000 for the general fund and $154,000 for other funds.

“This move includes all senior staff, including myself, and is another difficult step we are talking to make sure we remain viable through this crisis and emerge as strong as possible when the pandemic is over,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said.

The furloughs are in addition to temporary emergency leave for city employees announced on April 16.

The city of Toledo has compiled a list of services affected by the pandemic, and available resources, which can be found at this link.

