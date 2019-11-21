GRAPHIC: Fulton County dog groomer indicted for animal cruelty

WARNING: The above video includes sensitive material that may not be appropriate for all viewers.

A Fulton County dog groomer has been indicted on six counts of animal cruelty in the Fulton County Court of Common Pleas.

According to court documents, Theresa Taylor faces charges of "Cruelty to a Companion Animal" stemming from six separate incidents in August of this year. The charges are defined in those documents as "knowlingly, being an owner, manager, or employee of a dog kennel who confines or is the custodian or caretaker of a companion animal, torture, torment, needlessly mutilate or maim, cruelly beat, poison, needlessly kill, or commit an act of cruelty against the companion animal."

The exact nature of the events for which Taylor has been indicted were not available in said court documents, but according to our media partner The Blade -- who also provided the above video -- a police report says "Ms. Taylor strangled, struck, and shook the dogs in the video clips."

The Blade goes on to say, "Police said other forms of abusive handling included gripping and pulling dogs by the ears and the skin on their heads, yanking them by leashes, and lifting the dachshund’s hindquarters by its tail."

Taylor's husband, Philip Taylor, was also indicted by a grand jury earlier this year after he was accused of shooting and killing four dogs. Upon his release, Philip Taylor was ordered to have no contact with his wife.